The meeting planned yesterday to open the final bids by consortia vying to develop the 1.5 GW Al-Dhafra solar field in Abu Dhabi was reportedly postponed because coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings in the emirate. The chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy told pv magazine this year the project would bring a new low price for solar power.While solar developers grapple with the effects of COVID-19 on their supply chains, personnel and project timelines, a report yesterday indicated the effect the novel coronavirus could have on electricity users. Hopes were high the bidding ...

