

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output rose in January after falling in the previous month, Eurostat reported on Thursday.



The construction output increased 3.6 percent month-on-month in January, after a 1.8 percent fall in December. In November, output rose 0.9 percent.



The decline was driven by a 3.6 percent decrease in building construction and a 4.6 percent fall in civil engineering.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output rose 6.0 percent in January, after a 3.7 percent fall in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output increased 3.9 percent month-on-month, and rose 6.2 percent from the same month a year ago.



