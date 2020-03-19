

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.24 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $11.14 billion from $10.45 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $11.14 Bln vs. $10.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $10.75 - $11.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.48 - $7.70



