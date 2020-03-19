

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) on Thursday that its board of directors elected Jason Hollar as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12. He will report to Kaufmann as a member of the company's Executive Committee and will succeed Dave Evans, who will continue to serve as CFO of through May 11.



As Cardinal Health CFO, Hollar will lead financial activities across the enterprise, including financial strategy, capital deployment, treasury, tax, investor relations, accounting and reporting.



Hollar most recently served as the CFO of Tenneco Inc., a global automotive products and services company. He previously served as CFO of Sears Holding Corp. and also held senior finance roles at companies including Delphi and Navistar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARDINAL HEALTH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de