Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2019

LONDON, March 19, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2019.

Highlights include:

Review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for 2019

Business reviews from each of the Company's divisions

An overview of Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance

A short film from CEO, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Media Enquiries

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

