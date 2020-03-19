Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2019

LONDON, March 19, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2019.
Highlights include:
- Review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for 2019
- Business reviews from each of the Company's divisions
- An overview of Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance
- A short film from CEO, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen.
For additional information please contact:
Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)
Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and
a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- Stolt-Nielsen Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/184d578a-eb3b-4f41-b501-8ebd9a415561)