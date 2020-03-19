Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020

WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 Ticker-Symbol: SN6 
Frankfurt
19.03.20
08:23 Uhr
5,420 Euro
-0,890
-14,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.03.2020 | 12:17
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2019

LONDON, March 19, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2019.

Highlights include:

  • Review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for 2019
  • Business reviews from each of the Company's divisions
  • An overview of Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance
  • A short film from CEO, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen.

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and
a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Stolt-Nielsen Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/184d578a-eb3b-4f41-b501-8ebd9a415561)
