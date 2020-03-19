

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare, a unit of General Electric Co (GE), announced Thursday that it has increased manufacturing capacity and output of equipment needed to diagnose and treat patients with coronavirus or Covid-19.



GE Healthcare President & CEO Kieran Murphy said the company will manufacture more of CTs, ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, patient monitors and ventilators.



Citing the unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators, the company said it continues to explore all options. The company is adding manufacturing lines to ventilator production and increasing the number of shifts to produce around the clock.



Further, it will hire additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand immediately.



GE Healthcare is also partnering with global regulators to urgently address questions from customers on how to meet patient needs.



The company is also taking steps to ensure safe operations for its employees. It is monitoring the health of field service engineers and providing personal protective equipment for them when servicing devices. The company is also increasing remote diagnostic and repair capabilities.



