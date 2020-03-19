Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140ML ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48 Ticker-Symbol: 038 
Tradegate
18.03.20
19:05 Uhr
53,96 Euro
-3,14
-5,50 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,34
54,34
13:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOCURE LIMITED53,96-5,50 %