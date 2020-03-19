Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 748020 ISIN: DE0007480204 Ticker-Symbol: DEQ 
Xetra
19.03.20
13:02 Uhr
9,620 Euro
-1,280
-11,74 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,645
9,690
13:18
9,645
9,690
13:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG9,620-11,74 %