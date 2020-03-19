Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141C6 ISIN: CA8106471078 Ticker-Symbol: P3Z1 
Frankfurt
19.03.20
08:00 Uhr
0,224 Euro
+0,014
+6,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOZINC MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOZINC MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCOZINC
SCOZINC MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCOZINC MINING LTD0,224+6,67 %