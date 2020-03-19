Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBB6 ISIN: CA1048331088 Ticker-Symbol: SL4A 
Stuttgart
19.03.20
09:10 Uhr
0,089 Euro
-0,010
-9,69 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,089
0,129
14:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRAGG GAMING
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC0,089-9,69 %