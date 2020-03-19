Bragg Gaming Group has reported preliminary FY19 adjusted EBITDA of €1.4m (C$2.0m), with guidance of €5.5m (C$7.9m) for FY20, which, respectively, are 33% and 125% higher than our previous estimates. The earnout payment for the Oryx business commensurately increases by C$12m to c C$44m (our estimate) and Bragg is currently renegotiating the terms of this contingent consideration. Bragg's core business is e-gaming (not sports), which should be relatively unaffected by COVID-19. We have raised our EBITDA estimates to align with the new guidance and we will translate our full forecasts into euros after FY19 results in April.

