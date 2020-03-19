Accelerates growth with localized customer feedback offerings in Norwegian, Swedish, and German

UserTesting, the leading provider for on-demand human insights, today announced it has acquired Teston, a European provider of multilingual experience testing for fast customer feedback. This acquisition underscores UserTesting's commitment to its European customers, and its customers across the globe who want insights in local languages from the comfort of their home or office.

Getting customer feedback is critical for businesses of any size, anywhere around the world-and Teston has built its feedback solution with a focus on multi-language support from the ground up. With the acquisition of Teston, UserTesting speeds up its time to market on-demand human insights to more European businesses in their local languages.

"Adding Teston's experience in localization to UserTesting's industry-leading technology solution, will enable us to support more companies, both large and small, to gather insights from any target audience across any experience to make better decisions, faster," said Chris Moen, CEO and founder of Teston.

In 2019, UserTesting expanded its operation to the UK-opened its European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, and grew 3x by year end to support the demand from companies across Europe. UserTesting understands the impact customer empathy has on the decision-making process, and is committed to helping more businesses, across more countries, get easy access to the human perspective, so they too, can create experiences with confidence.

Customer feedback should be easy to collect; Teston has built an easy-to-use product with strong localization capabilities. This brings tremendous value to both emerging growth companies and multinational organizations looking to benefit from quick access to human insights to innovate faster.

"Teston fits nicely within our product portfolio and reinforces our ability to give customers the fastest access to the human perspective, globally," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. "They have built a playbook for localization that will enable us to serve our customers who wish to get feedback in European languages and beyond."

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers, and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 1,500 subscription customers, including more than half of the world's top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. Backed by Accel, Greenspring, and OpenView, UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

