01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces 120-day Free Usage Offer of I'm InTouch Remote Access Services as Covid-19 Expands

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company", "01 Communique") (TSX-V:ONE) is pleased to announce a 120-day free usage offer of I'm InTouch remote access services from March 23, 2020 to July 23, 2020. I'm InTouch allows mobile professionals and telecommuters to connect and interact with their home or office computer to access the information and essential business tools they need from anywhere, anytime using any computer or wireless device with an Internet connection. The offer is to support the business community with increased telecommunications usage during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

To give I'm InTouch a try, please click here: https://locator.01com.com/ecommerce/account.php

Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique stated, "With the expansion of Covid-19, many companies are considering remote Telework allowing workers to work from home. To support these companies, 01 Communique has decided to offer a 120-day free usage of its Telework tool "I'm InTouch" starting March 23." Mr. Cheung continued, "I'm InTouch allows businesses to keep their employees working in a safe and reliable environment. This is also a great option for companies that are restricting travel between cities and countries."

I'm InTouch is a remote desktop connection software that offers fast, easy, and secure remote access and control capabilities which includes a revolutionary mobile mailbox. It mobilizes Outlook and lets you keep all your inbound and outbound emails securely on your own computer. It does not store any message on your device for enhanced security. In addition, when sending emails from your mobile device you can insert attachments from your computer's local/network drives or save inbound attachments the same way without having to leave them on any third party's cloud storage. I'm InTouch also has an intelligent notification feature to receive real-time alerts at your mobile device when emails from certain pre-defined senders arrive at your Outlook.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced the transition of its business focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

