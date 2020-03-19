Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYXK ISIN: CA3794331056 Ticker-Symbol: YAB2 
Frankfurt
19.03.20
09:49 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,004
+733,33 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,003
0,008
20.11.19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES
GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,005+733,33 %