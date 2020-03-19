Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.03.2020
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 16

 Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 18-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                     218.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                   220.62p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                     218.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                   220.63p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

