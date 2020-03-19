Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 18-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 218.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 220.62p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 218.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 220.63p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---