Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
19.03.20
08:08 Uhr
24,050 Euro
-3,350
-12,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.03.2020 | 13:28
28 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

PR Newswire

London, March 19

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

19 March 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2020

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 29 February 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, http://www.worldwidewh.com/.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire