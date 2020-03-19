Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
19.03.20
10:35 Uhr
4,612 Euro
-0,049
-1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,674
4,695
13:36
4,678
4,698
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEA BANK ABP4,612-1,05 %