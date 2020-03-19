Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 ISIN: GB0002634946 Ticker-Symbol: BSP 
Tradegate
19.03.20
13:41 Uhr
5,244 Euro
+0,094
+1,83 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,214
5,326
13:43
5,222
5,296
13:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC5,244+1,83 %
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION62,00+12,73 %