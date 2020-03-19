The global C4ISR market is poised to grow by USD 30.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005283/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global C4ISR Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "C4ISR Market Analysis Report by Platform (Land-based, Airborne, Naval, and Space-based), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/c4isr-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing acceptance of counter radio-controlled improvised explosive device electronic warfare (CREW) systems. Also, the increasing integration of android and iOS-based devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the C4ISR market.

Vendors are offering systems such as the CREW systems as a significant part of electronic warfare (EW). These systems are used to detonate remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIEDs) and decrease the casualties in RCIED attacks. The rise in military and law enforcement personnel around the globe is propelling the adoption of such C4ISR systems. C4ISR is a combination of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, which ensures mission effectiveness. Thus, the growing acceptance of CREW systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five C4ISR Market Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates the business under various segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber Intelligence, Platforms Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers C4ISR products such as C41 tactical vehicle, WIN-T, CONOPS, and Identification systems and combat ID.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. manages consulting, analysis, and engineering services. The company provides Integrated C4ISR, which not only enables warfighters but also enhances mission capabilities.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. provides naval, land, and airborne systems for commercial, homeland security, and defense applications. The company provides Ground surveillance radars (GSR), Battle management systems (BMS), Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT, and HF/VHF/UHF/microwave radio networks.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. offers products through the following business segments: LAND, SEA, AIR, SPACE, and CYBER. The company offers communication and control systems such as Tactical Airspace Integration System, Tactical Ground Reporting System, and GeoSuite.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. The company offers Maintenance and Modification, Navigational Warfare, Sensors and Processing, and Communications System Development and Integration SIGINT Systems.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

C4ISR Market Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Land-based

Airborne

Naval

Space-based

C4ISR Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005283/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com