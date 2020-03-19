Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 Ticker-Symbol: EBA 
Tradegate
19.03.20
14:32 Uhr
28,480 Euro
-0,410
-1,42 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,225
28,280
14:40
28,220
28,290
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EBAY
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EBAY INC28,480-1,42 %