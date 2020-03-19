Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that highlights how they helped an e-commerce client leverage clickstream data analytics and insights from online shopping trends statistics to improve clickthrough rate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005200/en/

Clickstream Data Analytics Engagement Outcome (Graphic: Business Wire)

This success story offers in-depth insights into Quantzig's clickstream analytics capabilities and also sheds light on the importance of deploying a clickstream data model to drive e-commerce improvements.

Considering the rise in the use of online platforms in today's digitally inclined world, there is a dire need for those who operate in the e-commerce sector to capture and analyze clickstream data. Omni-channel businesses that have a strong online presence also possess datasets that can offer vital insights on customer behavior if processed and analyzed accurately. Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions harness the power of data mining and natural language processing to instantly turn data into insights to dramatically improve customer engagement and satisfaction across all channels.

The comprehensive portfolio of clickstream analytic solutions offered by us is a unique solution that combines advanced analytics techniques and data mining to maximize insight obtained from e-commerce clickstream data. What makes us unique is that our solutions drastically reduce the development cycle for ETL on clickstream data from a few months to a few weeks. It also computes KPIs at the session level, customer level and item level which offers insights into customer buying patterns and auto-generates KPIs and metrics to track and monitor outcomes.

Quantzig's clickstream data analytics solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Achieve an 18% increase in conversion rates Better understanding of customer behavior Offer personalized messages and products Extracting data-driven personas for the most frequent digital journeys of their customers helped them achieve an 18% increase in conversion rates. Our extensive research from multiple sources helped the client gain a deeper understanding of their customer's interests, preferences, and intent. Clickstream analytics engagement focused on clustering clickstream data to draw valuable insights and make significant adjustments to their online marketing strategies.

According to Quantzig's clickstream analytics experts, Most businesses today face challenges in ingesting and transforming the clickstream data in an optimal time-frame to extract key metrics and leverage the metrics for further analysis."

The clickstream analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying market trends and metrics to measure online success rates

Leveraging analytics to offer intent-driven experiences across the entire website

