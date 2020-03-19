Stora Enso's Strategic Financial Targets and Historical Figures According to the new Divisional Structure

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 19 March 2020 at 14:00 EET
HELSINKI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 December 2019 Stora Enso announced the creation of a new divisional structure. As of 1 January 2020, the divisions are Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper.
Stora Enso merged its containerboard business with the Consumer Board division, creating a new Packaging Materials division. The remaining business in Packaging Solutions, together with the recently created Formed Fiber unit, constitute a more focused Packaging Solutions division.
As announced on 18 September 2019, Stora Enso established a Forest division and started reporting it separately as of 1 January 2020. The new Forest division includes Stora Enso's Swedish forest assets (including the recently acquired Bergvik Skog Väst AB) and a 41% share of Tornator with the majority of its forest assets located in Finland. The Forest division also includes wood supply operations in Finland, Sweden, Russia and the Baltic countries. Tree plantations in Latin America and China, linked to local pulp mills, continue to be reported as before under the Biomaterials and Packaging Materials divisions. After establishing the new Forest division, remaining segment Other reporting includes Group functions, logistics and other operations.
Strategic financial targets
Stora Enso has updated the strategic financial targets according to the new divisional structure. The targets according to the new divisional structure as of 1 January 2020 as well as according to the divisional structure as of 31 December 2019 are presented in the tables below.
Division
KPI
TargetAs of 1 January 2020
Target as of 31 December 2019
Packaging Materials
ROOC
>20%
-
Consumer Board
ROOC
-
>20%
Packaging Solutions
ROOC
>30%
>20%
Biomaterials
ROOC
>15%
>15%
Wood Products
ROOC
>20%
>20%
Forest
ROOC
>5%
-
Paper
Cash flow after investing activities to sales
>7%
>7%
GROUP
ROCE
>13%
>13%
ROOC: Operational return on operating capital
ROCE: Operational return on capital employed
Forest division segment reporting
Growth in the value of forest represents an important component of the annual operative return for long-term rotation forest assets, where typical annual wood sales and related costs do not reflect the total profitability of the forest assets. The long-term value development of standing forests is an important driver for profitability of the forestry business.
Under previous presentation principles, all changes in fair valuation of biological assets were excluded from Operational EBIT, with the exception of depletion of capitalised silviculture costs for tree plantations in Latin America and China. From 1 January 2020 onwards, the changes in the fair valuation of biological assets will be categorised in two components:
1. non-operational fair value changes, and
2. operational fair value changes.
Non-operational fair value changes of biological assets reflect the changes made to valuation assumptions and parameters. Operational fair value changes of biological assets contain all other fair value changes, mainly due to inflation and differences in actual harvesting levels compared to the harvesting plan. Operational fair value changes will be reported in Operational EBITDA, whereas non-operational fair value changes will be excluded from Operational EBITDA.
In conjunction with the new segment reporting, Stora Enso will reclassify the silviculture costs of the new Forest division from Operational EBITDA to Operational EBIT. Silviculture costs mainly relate to replanting and the tending and fertilisation of trees. As per previous presentation principles, the depletion of capitalised silviculture costs in tree plantations in Latin America and China are already included in Operational EBIT, so this change aligns the presentation of Nordic forests with plantations in Latin America and China.
All of the above-mentioned changes are related to the non-IFRS alternative performance measures. Operating profit (IFRS) remains unchanged, with both operational and non-operational fair valuation changes to be included on the line change in the net value of biological assets.
The cash outflows regarding the silviculture costs of the Group's Swedish forests will be presented in the cash flow statement as part of the investing activities instead of as operating cash flows under the previous presentation principles.
Restated figures
The restated figures for the Group, Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions and Forest division are presented below.
As published: Sales
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
2 563
614
640
675
634
2 622
Packaging Solutions
1 247
293
299
316
338
1 344
Biomaterials
1 464
341
331
394
398
1 635
Wood Products
1 569
374
380
412
403
1 622
Paper
2 856
694
690
712
760
3 066
Other
3 396
819
786
868
922
3 425
Inter-segment sales
-3 040
-724
-725
-770
-821
-3 229
Total
10 055
2 411
2 402
2 608
2 635
10 486
Restated: Sales
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
3 193
755
791
833
814
3 350
Packaging Solutions
703
171
168
182
182
707
Biomaterials
1 464
341
331
394
398
1 635
Wood Products
1 569
374
380
412
403
1 622
Forest
2 321
558
518
603
642
2 285
Paper
2 856
694
690
712
760
3 066
Other
1 076
262
268
265
280
1,141
Inter-segment sales
-3 127
-743
-746
-793
-845
-3 321
Total
10 055
2 411
2 402
2 608
2 635
10 486
Packaging Materials: Sales
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
2 564
614
640
676
634
2 624
Containerboard
630
141
151
157
180
727
As published: Operational EBITDA
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
433
95
119
118
101
423
Packaging Solutions
212
36
48
58
70
313
Biomaterials
356
21
67
133
135
550
Wood Products
153
26
39
47
40
199
Paper
318
71
76
76
95
345
Other
70
11
26
3
30
48
Total
1 542
259
376
435
471
1 878
Restated: Operational EBITDA
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
574
115
146
156
157
684
Packaging Solutions
71
16
21
20
14
52
Biomaterials
356
21
67
133
135
550
Wood Products
153
26
39
47
40
199
Forest
145
43
37
25
39
122
Paper
318
71
76
76
95
345
Other
-4
-14
10
-3
3
-26
Total
1 614
277
397
455
484
1 925
Total change
71
18
21
20
13
48
Packaging Materials: Operational EBITDA
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
434
96
120
118
101
424
Containerboard
139
19
27
38
56
260
As published: Operational EBITDA margin %
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
16.9%
15.6%
18.6%
17.5%
15.9%
16.1%
Packaging Solutions
17.0%
12.2%
16.0%
18.4%
20.7%
23.3%
Biomaterials
24.3%
6.1%
20.3%
33.7%
33.9%
33.6%
Wood Products
9.8%
7.0%
10.3%
11.5%
10.0%
12.3%
Paper
11.1%
10.2%
11.0%
10.7%
12.5%
11.3%
Other
2.1%
1.3%
3.3%
0.3%
3.3%
1.4%
Total
15.3%
10.8%
15.7%
16.7%
17.9%
17.9%
Restated: Operational EBITDA margin %
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
18.0%
15.2%
18.5%
18.7%
19.3%
20.4%
Packaging Solutions
10.2%
9.6%
12.6%
11.0%
7.6%
7.4%
Biomaterials
24.3%
6.1%
20.3%
33.7%
33.9%
33.6%
Wood Products
9.8%
7.0%
10.3%
11.5%
10.0%
12.3%
Forest
6.2%
7.7%
7.2%
4.2%
6.1%
5.3%
Paper
11.1%
10.2%
11.0%
10.7%
12.5%
11.3%
Other
-0.3%
-5.5%
3.9%
-1.1%
1.2%
-2.3%
Total
16.0%
11.5%
16.5%
17.5%
18.4%
18.4%
Total change
0.7%
0.7%
0.9%
0.8%
0.5%
0.5%
Packaging Materials: Operational EBITDA margin %
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
16.9%
15.6%
18.7%
17.5%
15.9%
16.1%
Containerboard
22.1%
13.5%
17.6%
24.0%
31.0%
35.7%
As published: Operational EBIT
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
250
51
73
72
54
231
Packaging Solutions
135
16
29
39
51
245
Biomaterials
233
-12
39
103
103
427
Wood Products
105
14
27
35
29
165
Paper
213
44
50
50
69
234
Other
17
0
13
-12
17
23
Total
953
112
231
287
324
1 325
Restated: Operational EBIT
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
339
57
86
98
98
444
Packaging Solutions
46
10
15
14
8
32
Biomaterials
233
-12
39
103
103
427
Wood Products
105
14
27
35
29
165
Forest
99
31
25
11
33
88
Paper
213
44
50
50
69
234
Other
-32
-19
2
-11
-4
-38
Total
1 003
124
245
299
335
1 352
Total change
50
12
14
12
11
27
As published: Operational EBIT margin %
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
9.7%
8.3%
11.3%
10.7%
8.6%
8.8%
Packaging Solutions
10.8%
5.5%
9.6%
12.3%
15.1%
18.2%
Biomaterials
15.9%
-3.5%
11.7%
26.1%
25.8%
26.1%
Wood Products
6.7%
3.6%
7.2%
8.6%
7.2%
10.2%
Paper
7.4%
6.3%
7.3%
7.0%
9.1%
7.6%
Other
0.5%
-0.1%
1.7%
-1.4%
1.9%
0.7%
Total
9.5%
4.6%
9.6%
11.0%
12.3%
12.6%
Restated: Operational EBIT margin %
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
10.6%
7.5%
10.9%
11.7%
12.0%
13.3%
Packaging Solutions
6.6%
5.9%
8.9%
7.5%
4.1%
4.5%
Biomaterials
15.9%
-3.5%
11.7%
26.1%
25.8%
26.1%
Wood Products
6.7%
3.6%
7.2%
8.6%
7.2%
10.2%
Forest
4.3%
5.6%
4.8%
1.7%
5.1%
3.9%
Paper
7.4%
6.3%
7.3%
7.0%
9.1%
7.6%
Other
-3.0%
-7.4%
0.9%
-4.1%
-1.5%
-3.3%
Total
10.0%
5.1%
10.2%
11.5%
12.7%
12.9%
Total change
0.5%
0.5%
0.6%
0.5%
0.4%
0.3%
As published: Operating capital
EUR million
31 Dec 2019
30 Sep 2019
30 Jun 2019
31 Mar 2019
31 Dec 2018
Consumer Board
2 100
2 166
2 244
2 287
1 951
Packaging Solutions
962
945
961
954
923
Biomaterials
2 496
2 631
2 638
2 633
2 462
Wood Products
647
679
701
699
621
Paper
657
764
835
839
796
Other
4 601
4 119
4 027
2 340
2 204
Total
11 462
11 303
11 406
9 752
8 955
Restated: Operating capital
EUR million
31 Dec 2019
30 Sep 2019
30 Jun 2019
31 Mar 2019
31 Dec 2018
Packaging Materials
2 824
2 861
2 938
2 976
2 627
Packaging Solutions
241
251
267
265
246
Biomaterials
2 496
2 631
2 638
2 633
2 462
Wood Products
647
679
701
699
621
Forest
4 138
3 641
3 722
2 009
1 940
Paper
657
764
835
839
796
Other
460
477
305
330
264
Total
11 462
11 303
11 406
9 752
8 955
As published: Return on operating capital (ROOC)
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
12.3%
9.5%
13.2%
12.8%
10.3%
11.9%
Packaging Solutions
14.4%
6.8%
12.1%
16.3%
21.8%
27.2%
Biomaterials
9.4%
-1.9%
5.9%
15.6%
16.2%
17.9%
Wood Products
16.6%
8.2%
15.8%
20.3%
17.7%
28.1%
Paper
29.3%
24.7%
25.1%
23.8%
33.7%
30.2%
Restated: ROOC
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
12.4%
8.0%
11.9%
13.2%
14.0%
16.9%
Packaging Solutions
18.9%
16.4%
23.1%
20.5%
11.8%
14.6%
Biomaterials
9.4%
-1.9%
5.9%
15.6%
16.2%
17.9%
Wood Products
16.6%
8.2%
15.8%
20.3%
17.7%
28.1%
Forest
3.3%
3.2%
2.7%
1.5%
6.6%
4.7%
Paper
29.3%
24.7%
25.1%
23.8%
33.7%
30.2%
Group Return on capital employed (ROCE)
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
ROCE as published
9.8%
4.2%
8.7%
11.3%
14.0%
15.5%
ROCE restated
10.3%
4.7%
9.2%
11.8%
14.5%
15.8%
Total change
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.5%
0.3%
ROCE excluding Forest division restated
12.8%
5.0%
11.7%
15.2%
16.7%
18.9%
Net debt / operational EBITDA
31 Dec 2019
30 Sep 2019
30 Jun 2019
31 Mar 2019
31 Dec 2018
Net debt / operational EBITDA as published
2.1
2.2
2.2
1.7
1.1
Net debt / operational EBITDA restated
2.0
2.1
2.1
1.6
1.1
Total change
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.0
As published: Reconciliation of operational profitability
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Operational EBITDA
1 542
259
376
435
471
1 878
Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI)
-6
-1
-1
-2
-2
-7
Operational decrease in the value of biological assets
-51
-11
-14
-13
-13
-66
Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC
-533
-136
-130
-134
-133
-479
Operational EBIT
953
112
231
287
324
1 325
Fair valuations and non-operational items1
544
600
-25
-25
-7
45
Items affecting comparability (IAC)
-192
-32
-36
-120
-4
20
Operating profit (IFRS)
1 305
680
170
142
313
1 390
1 Fair valuations and non-operational items include CO2 emission rights, valuations of biological assets and the Group's share of income tax and net financial items of EAI.
Restated: Reconciliation of operational profitability
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Operational EBITDA1
1 614
277
397
455
484
1 925
Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI)
-16
-2
-3
-7
-3
-28
Silviculture costs2
-62
-15
-19
-15
-13
-66
Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC
-533
-136
-130
-134
-133
-479
Operational EBIT
1 003
124
245
299
335
1 352
Fair valuations and non-operational items3
494
588
-39
-37
-18
18
Items affecting comparability (IAC)
-192
-32
-36
-120
-4
20
Operating profit (IFRS)
1 305
680
170
142
313
1 390
1 Restated Operational EBITDA includes operational fair value changes of biological assets of EUR 50 million for 2019 and EUR 27 million for 2018. In addition, the Nordic forests silviculture costs of EUR 21 million for 2019 and EUR 20 million for 2018 have been presented under Operational EBITDA.
2 Including damage to forests
3 Fair valuations and non-operational items include CO2 emission rights, non-operational fair value changes of biological assets and the Group's share of income tax and net financial items of EAI. Non-operational fair value changes of biological assets reflect changes made to valuation assumptions and parameters, usually during the annual valuation process. Operational fair value changes of biological assets are included in Operational EBITDA and contain all other fair value changes, mainly due to inflation and differences in actual harvesting levels compared to the harvesting plan.
Reconciliation of operational profitability: Change
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Operational EBITDA
71
18
21
20
13
48
Depreciation and depletion of equity accounted investments (EAI)
-10
-1
-2
-5
-1
-20
Silviculture costs
-11
-4
-5
-2
0
0
Depreciation and impairment excl. IAC
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operational EBIT
50
12
14
12
11
27
Fair valuations and non-operational items
-50
-12
-14
-12
-11
-27
Items affecting comparability (IAC)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operating profit (IFRS)
0
0
0
0
0
0
As published: Cash Flow from Operations
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
476
145
163
113
56
339
Packaging Solutions
248
55
69
65
60
272
Biomaterials
423
66
114
138
105
438
Wood Products
183
57
57
51
19
147
Paper
344
97
118
70
59
222
Other
305
302
-34
112
-76
-52
Total
1 980
721
488
548
223
1 365
Restated: Cash Flow from Operations
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
632
175
189
167
101
580
Packaging Solutions
93
26
43
10
14
30
Biomaterials
423
66
114
138
105
438
Wood Products
183
57
57
51
19
147
Forest
370
273
47
112
-61
-34
Paper
344
97
118
70
59
222
Other
-55
32
-76
3
-14
-18
Total
1 991
725
493
550
223
1 365
Total change
11
4
5
2
0
0
As published: Cash Flow after Investing Activities
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Consumer Board
328
98
135
84
11
177
Packaging Solutions
135
8
26
53
48
172
Biomaterials
266
11
82
104
69
327
Wood Products
135
42
47
38
8
80
Paper
264
72
99
47
46
175
Other
258
287
-41
102
-89
-119
Total
1 386
518
347
428
94
811
Restated: Cash Flow after Investing Activities
EUR million
2019
Q4/19
Q3/19
Q2/19
Q1/19
2018
Packaging Materials
401
87
133
132
50
351
Packaging Solutions
58
16
27
5
10
-1
Biomaterials
266
11
82
104
69
327
Wood Products
135
42
47
38
8
80
Forest
333
258
37
104
-66
-55
Paper
264
72
99
47
46
175
Other
-71
32
-78
-2
-23
-64
Total
1 386
518
347
428
93
811
