Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) launches new corporate website highlighting and featuring the company's core business entities including an updated corporate video.

https://www.singlepoint.com/investing/ - The video provides an overview and outlook for 2020.

Successful Pre-launch generating orders of Klen Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizing Hemp Seed Oil Klen Hands: Home Page. In the first few days the company has received multiple pre-orders that continue to grow each day and has been contacted by distributors and accounts interested in an additional hand sanitizer line. We are in discussions with buying groups and distributors seeking a hand sanitizer to meet existing consumer demand throughout convenience stores, bodegas and other outlets in need of the product. SinglePoint plans to expand its offering based on initial feedback and orders, including additional sizes of the Klen Hand Sanitizer product. We are also exploring the addition of a liquid handwash to the Klen product line. We believe Klen is uniquely positioned to capture initial shelf space into retail establishments that are carrying CBD/Hemp consumer goods. The company is strategically focusing on leveraging our existing distributors that are already carrying SinglePoint 1606 Hemp Products or other related products.





"It is extremely beneficial that we have a manufacturing facility already making other CBD/Hemp products and it has relationships with multiple suppliers that allow for rapid development and the ability to quickly "go to market" with innovative products that can meet market and consumer demand. The Klen product line of CBD/Hemp infused hand sanitizer has the potential to capture available shelf space in the hand sanitization category and should become a permanent addition for retailers looking to provide additional incremental differentiated consumer products", states Greg Lambrecht CEO SinglePoint.

Klen is currently being produced in SinglePoints' Carlsbad facility and will ship directly to your location. Orders will be fulfilled in the order they are received.

About SinglePoint, Inc.:

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB: SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

