ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway CEO Sean Schaeffer Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. Zoomaway.com (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) would like to update shareholders on the current status of both the Legacy business and the flagship product ZoomedOUT.

Dear Shareholders,

These are trying times for the entire world, and like everyone else, we at Zoomaway are concerned about the effects of the global pandemic and the economic repercussions. We are continuing to work daily on all facets of our businesses, and I wanted to update our shareholders on a couple of topics.

We have been putting extraordinary effort into making sure that our Legacy Businesses keep their currently booked clientele. We have successfully moved more than 95% of this business to arrive in the third quarter of this year. Revenue generated by this "Legacy Division" last year was nearly $1 Million USD. These Businesses are currently on track to exceed last year's revenue.

We have been working hard on ZoomedOUT and have refined our gamification component to a point where we will engage the whole world at launch time and have what we believe is viral potential. We will share more on the incredible concept and increased revenue projections over the coming weeks. We are continuing our work with Google and their input has been invaluable to us. At this time, we have chosen to postpone the launch of our new app. We believe like most investors do, that travel will roar back once this crisis is over.

Finally, we have been exploring opportunities and acquisitions to bring in additional business and revenue. We are in discussions with multiple companies that may fit with our growing conglomerate of businesses, and we plan to announce an LOI in the very near future.

The team at Zoomaway appreciates just how tough this is on everyone. We have seen many crises come and go over the years that have affected our industry and our business, but every time we have stuck it out and come out tougher on the other side. Thank you to all of you that have been positive during the last few weeks.

Sincerely, Sean Schaeffer, CEO Zoomaway Travel Inc.

