

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House announced a major partnership with the Ad Council, major media networks, and digital platforms to effectively communicate accurate and timely information on coronavirus-related developments directly to the American people.



This is aimed at high-risk populations and the general public to get the benefit of public service announcements around social distancing, personal hygiene, and mental health, the White House said in a statement.



First Lady Melania Trump; Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force; and other Administration officials will appear in national broadcast to make important announcements.



NBC Universal will create a series of videos and graphics to inform high-risk populations about the steps they can take to protect themselves and to inform the public how to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus. This will be available in both English and Spanish, the White House said.



Viacom CBS is leveraging its portfolio of brands to deliver multi-channel, multi-platform PSA campaigns that educate audiences around public health imperatives related to COVID-19.



In partnership with the Ad Council, Viacom CBS Entertainment & Youth Brands led by MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT, and VH1, launched a program titled AloneTogether.



Available in English and Spanish, the campaign will also be tailored and supported by Nickelodeon, BET, CBS and CBS All-Access, Awesomeness, Pluto TV, and Showtime.



CBS is rolling out a 'We're In This Together' campaign that will include essential public health messages.



Nickelodeon is also developing content on topics for kids, such as hand washing, and sharing educational library content for school children.



iHeartMedia will support messaging around social distancing and high-risk populations across their network of stations.



ABC/Walt Disney Television will promote priority messaging for parents and families for distribution across their channels and platforms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX