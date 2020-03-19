WorkBoard Adds Chief Customer Officer and Chief People Officer to Leadership Team to Scale Its Impact

REDWOOD CITY, California, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkBoard , the leader in Enterprise Strategy and Results Management, today announced it has added two technology industry veterans to fill new roles on its executive team, strengthening company leadership during a time of rapid growth and traction in the enterprise market.

David Ginsburg joins WorkBoard as Chief Customer Officer, and Stuart Crabb is the new Chief People Officer.

Ginsburg has led and scaled best-in-class customer success and strategic services teams at Box, MixPanel, eBay and UserTesting. Like WorkBoard, UserTesting and Box grew rapidly in large part because their customers rapidly expanded use of their products; his expertise in helping customers realize value quickly and deepen value over time are especially relevant for WorkBoard because half its sales are from customers purchasing for additional business units.

Ginsburg's experience as a strategy consultant at Accenture and elsewhere earlier in his career adds to WorkBoard's already-deep strategy services consulting team and will help scale its impact.

"WorkBoard has a unique and strategic relationship with its customers as it helps them deepen alignment, accelerate results and shift from an output mindset to an outcome mindset," Ginsburg said. "I'm excited to build on the strong foundation and team we have in place as we serve large enterprises at increasing scale."

Chief People Officer Stuart Crabb joins WorkBoard with an equally impressive resume scaling technology companies. He joined Facebook as global head of learning when the company had just 400 employees and helped scale it to 17,000. In the mid-2000s, he was global head of talent development at Yahoo, where he built the company's global development strategy and curriculum for employees and established several learning and development programs. He also founded and operated Oxegen Consulting, which helps private and public companies with leadership and team development, executive coaching and organizational effectiveness - he will bring elements of these leadership programs to WorkBoard's customers as well as to its employees.

"I've helped build phenomenal tech teams and develop programs at Facebook, Yahoo and elsewhere that enable people and teams to operate at their best, and I'm delighted to bring that expertise to Workboard," said Crabb. "What's particularly exciting to me is the opportunity to help grow our people team as well as make a strategic contribution to WorkBoard's mission to help companies and the people in them to achieve their best results."

WorkBoard tripled annually recurring revenue in 2018 and 2019 and raised $53 million in venture funding in 2019. It is on pace to triple sales in 2020 as enterprises must continue to deliver business value and growth as their workforces become more distributed and economic headwinds increase. WorkBoard has become the enterprise standard for OKR software and services that companies like Comcast, Workday, Microsoft, Cision, Cisco and Juniper Networks and others rely on to amplify and accelerate business results.

"I'm thrilled to work with Dave and Stu, who are both expert leaders in their domains," said WorkBoard CEO and co-founder Deidre Paknad. "As seasoned executives they are also deeply aware of the challenges of aligning people on customer and company outcomes that we solve for our customers. This personal context and commitment are key to scaling an exceptional employee and customer experience."

About WorkBoard:

WorkBoard enables large enterprises to thrive and respond in fast-changing markets by providing an Enterprise Results Platform that helps them rapidly align, measure, and drive strategic priorities. Comcast, Cisco, Cision, Microsoft, Samsung, Workday, Zuora, and others use WorkBoard's OKR software and expertise to amplify and accelerate business results. WorkBoard pioneered OKR coaching and a methodology for OKR success at scale to help companies collapse time to results; it has certified 1,500 coaches using its proven playbook. The company's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, GGV Capital, Workday, and Microsoft's M12 and it has quickly become the enterprise standard for results management. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkboardInc .

