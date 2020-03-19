Web Presence: Scott O. Hirsch on How Leaders Can Get Buy In for Social Media - Even When It's Tough

Scott O. Hirsch on How to Get Team Members to Commit to Social Media Strategies

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Scott O. Hirsch understands that Company-wide social media campaigns don't have to be hard; Below he shares a few ideas on how to make them easier.

Scott O. Hirsch has plenty of experience starting new ventures and selling innovative marketing ideas to companies. He also understands how difficult it can be to get everyone in the company excited and actively participating on social media projects. However, Hirsch fully believes that social is quickly becoming the driving force that connects all your marketing channels and it can't be overlooked as a core team strategy. Here are a few tips he shared on getting employees to commit to social-

Explain the Plan

Often, getting staff to buy-in is difficult because people only see one part of the plan, their expected role on social media, without really understanding how it helps or fits into a wider strategy. That's why it's important to take time to go through the full plan, explain how social media fits in and how it will drive the end goals of each campaign. Scott O. Hirsch has found that once employees understand that their efforts can really make a difference across many segments of a campaign, they'll be much more likely to put in solid effort.

Give Examples from Their Social Activity

Most of your team probably already uses social media. Scott O. Hirsch encourages you to leverage that passion and make it relatable! Provide examples of the sort of actions you want them to take on social media based on activities they already do on a daily basis. Show how these simple social media actions can connect with other elements like email campaigns and calls to action to all work together for the benefit of the campaign. In Scott O. Hirsch's experience, employees that see real-life examples that fit into their own social media habits will have a much better idea of what to do.

Provide Some Numbers

Sometimes, it's difficult for people to see just what kind of impact social media has on buyers. Hirsch suggests showing them how important social strategy is with your company's core metrics. Enormous amounts of research prove that the vast majority of buyers not only use social media, but depend on social networks to ask questions, find out more information, get social proof for the brand, and even buy products directly.

Invoke Your Competitors

If you take a look around, you'll probably find competitors in your particular sector who are extremely active on social media. Hirsch shares to show your team what competitors are doing well, explain why it's effective and challenge your staff to find an even stronger idea. Competition breeds creativity and you might be surprised at the creative talent you have in the room.

Scott O. Hirsch is a serial entrepreneur who specializes in data-driven digital marketing concepts and technologies. He's been published in Fortune, Forbes, and INC, and is the founder and CEO of the advertising agency Media Direct Inc.

