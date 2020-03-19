Fourdesire Launches Tree-planting Campaign To Celebrate One-year Anniversary Of Popular Plant Nanny2 Water Reminder Mobile App

Goal is to plant 1,000 trees to better the planet while recognizing the health benefits of water

TAIPEI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the one-year anniversary of their crowd-pleasing Plant Nanny2 gamification mobile app, a Google Play "Best Apps of 2019" recipient, Fourdesire is launching a limited-time campaign to further promote environmental sustainability.

From March 19 to April 15, the Taiwan digital design company will plant a tree for every birthday wish or post shared on Instagram (@plantnanny_us) of this adorable water reminder/tracking app. The goal is to plant 1,000 trees during the special anniversary campaign.

"Most of us know that staying well-hydrated is important, but changing behaviors and establishing new routines can be daunting -- especially if we're too busy or lack strong motivation," explained Wei-Fan Chen, producer of Plant Nanny2. "Plant Nanny2 is a water reminder app with a twist. We give you a cute plant to care for, and every time you drink water, you help the plant grow. You're watering a plant and yourself at the same time!"

Boasting 2 million downloads since its debut in 2019, Plant Nanny2 has helped people around the world boost their water intake and cultivate healthy habits in an engaging, stress-free way. Over the past year, 27 million cups of water have been consumed and 700,000 plants have been planted by "gardeners" in more than 10 countries, including the US and Taiwan where the majority reside.

Some fun facts about Plant Nanny2 users

Most caring gardeners: Thailand (most plants per person, on average)

Most industrious gardeners: Italy (most water drank per person per day, on average)

Most determined gardeners: Japan (most consecutive days drinking water per person, on average)

"During our special anniversary tree-planting campaign, you'll be able to ensure some real plants are watered," added Chen. "Let's all do our part to save our planet and make a positive ecological footprint by wishing Plant Nanny2 (@plantnanny_us) a well-deserved happy 1st birthday!"

For cultivating good water drinking habits, take action NOW. Install for Free:

App Store : https://apple.co/3cRP0PP

: Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2W8pcZS

Official Site: https://plantnanny.app/

About Fourdesire

Founded in 2013, Fourdesire is a Taiwanese app design studio whose gamified lifestyle tools bring entertainment, design, and technology together to help people complete essential everyday tasks in an engaging and non-stressful way. With more than 25 million users worldwide, the company's award-winning Plant Nanny2, Walkr, and Fortune City mobile apps help people tap into the power of fun to solve real-life concerns ranging from physical health and financial literacy to mental health and self-care. All apps are available in the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information on Fourdesire, visit http://fourdesire.com/en/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123749/Plant_Nanny2.jpg