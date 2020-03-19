Pacing Industry 4.0 has Surged the Demand for Compact Devices Which is Supporting the Growth of Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market - TMR

Growing trend of miniaturization and sophistication to propel the growth of global extreme ultraviolet lithography market from 2018 to 2026

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market shall witness a staggering 26.8% CAGR during the tenure of 2018 to 2026

ALBANY, New York, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by several parameters the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2018 to 2026, says a recent study by Transparency Market Research. According to the study, the market is projected to grow rapidly with CAGR of 26.8% during the tenure. As per the report, the growth of the market is also attributed to growing demand for new and innovative devices such as monitors, smartphones and other consumer electronic gadgets in lieu with growing development of technology ion commercial and domestic sectors. Moreover, the report also states that the market shall rise from US$ 458.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2026.

Key Findings in Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Study

To offer a 360 degree analysis of the market, the report classifies the surface global extreme ultraviolet lithography market into various segments. These insights from the report allow the players to develop effective strategies to accelerate the growth of their business in global extreme ultraviolet lithography market. The segmentation of the market as per the study is mentioned below:

Under light source category, the laser-produced plasma segment holds the lion share in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market. The dominance of the segment is the result of growing demand for sophistication and miniaturization of electronic gadgets across the globe.

The integrated device manufacturers or IDM is the largest segment under end-user category. This prominence of segment is attributed to growing technological development across the globe and massive penetration of automation in various verticals of business sector today.

Major Drivers Mentioned in Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Study

Adoption of Miniaturization of Circuits to Propel the Growth

The growth of global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is majorly attributed to the rising adoption of miniaturization and sophistication of electronic circuit. These techniques allow the manufacturers to develop new and innovative devices that can enhance portability and mobility of the devices. Also, the conventional argon fluoride (ArF) immersion technology requires expensive multi-patterning mask sets. This technology needs up to four masks to create a silicon wafer layer, while the EUV lithography technology requires only a single mask to create the layer. This factor is likely to augment the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in the next few years.

Penetration of Technologies like IoT and AI to Boost the Growth

With the rise of Industry 4.0, the business sector is developing at the rapid pace. This momentum of the development calls for systems that can handle the data transfer and power surge effectively. With extreme ultraviolet lithography such systems can be easily produced and effectively brought into use. Owing to this benefit the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is expected to witness a massive growth in forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market on regional front. The growth of the region is attributed to the growth of electronic industry in India , China , South Korea , and Taiwan .

is expected to hold the largest share in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market on regional front. The growth of the region is attributed to the growth of electronic industry in , , , and . South Korea is anticipated to hold the lion's share in the Asia Pacific . This dominance of the country in the region is attributed to the rising number of manufacturers of electronic gadgets in the country.

Competitive Analysis of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is highly competitive and equally fragmented. This scenario of the market is the result of growing technological companies that are developing effective solutions for various end-user industries. However, the massive growth potential of the market is attracting several new players to enter the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market but the road to success is not that easy.

The dynamics of global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is dominated by several prominent players. This prominence might hamper the entry of new players in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

To overcome this challenge, the new players are merging and collaborating with various businesses in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market. These strategies help the players to acquire effective resources that might further help them to sustain the challenging landscape of global extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is segmented on the basis of:

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Light Source

Laser-produced Plasma

Gas Discharge

Vacuum Sparks

Global Extreme ultraviolet Lithography Market, by End-use

Memory

Foundry

IDM

Global Extreme ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

