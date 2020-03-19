

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) announced Thursday the actions it has taken as an essential, needs-based retailer in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) to better serve customers, communities and team members.



The company has temporarily adjusted store operating hours, invested in customer service in store through additional store labor hours, increased inventory supply for animal feed and pet food as well as extended paid sick leave in response to COVID-19.



Tractor Supply also confirmed that it is staying open and providing customers the everyday products they rely on during the COVID-19 outbreak. Beginning Sunday, March 22, stores will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, until further notice.



In order to protect its team members and prevent the spread of the virus, the stores are conducting extra daily cleanings to give its customers the safest environment to shop in.



