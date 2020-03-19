Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5QP ISIN: US3665051054 Ticker-Symbol: G02 
Tradegate
19.03.20
09:46 Uhr
2,855 Euro
+0,010
+0,35 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARRETT MOTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,922
3,004
15:06
2,917
3,008
15:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARRETT MOTION
GARRETT MOTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARRETT MOTION INC2,855+0,35 %