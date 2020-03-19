Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech has Begun In Vitro Studies as a Potential Therapeutic Agent Against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO), today announced it has begun research on a possible treatment for patients infected with COVID-19. As previously mentioned in the scientific literature (Yu et al. Journal of Biomedical Science (2016) 23:14 DOI 10.1186/s12929-016-0234-7) Pritumumab's specific target, cell surface vimentin, is a potential target in the treatment of conditions related to COVID-19.

Nascent founder and Advisory Board Chairman, Dr. Mark Glassy, commented, "As previously announced, we have known for some time that the receptor for Nascent's lead asset, Pritumumab, may also be a receptor used by viruses for infection, and we have begun In Vitro studies this week. Shortly, we will have indications into what further research will be required to determine the effectiveness of Pritumumab as a potential therapeutic. As planned, testing has begun on the ability of Pritumumab to interfere with the virus' binding to its target cells and provide treatment against this devastating pandemic."

"Engaging in the fight against COVID-19 is the first step in further optimizing this promising drug, which already has implications in treating deadly disease such as brain and pancreatic cancers." said Dr. Glassy.

About Nascent Biotech Inc

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

