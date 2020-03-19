Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Tradegate
18.03.20
10:40 Uhr
0,105 Euro
-0,008
-7,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,100
0,117
15:14
0,105
0,111
15:13
PR Newswire
19.03.2020 | 15:04
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 19

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

(Pan African Resources or the Company)

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Paul van Heerden
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Prescribed Officer - Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Company name:Pan African Resources PLC
b)LEI:213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Ordinary shares of 1p each

Identification code: GB0004300496
b)Nature of the transaction:Acquisition of ordinary shares
c)Price(s), volume(s) and date(s) of trade(s):

14,245 at R2.23 - 13 March 2020
10,000 at R1.99 - 19 March 2020
d)Aggregated information:R51,666.35
e)Place of the transaction:Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)Nature and extent of interest of executive:Direct Beneficial
b)On-market or off-market:On-market
c)Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:Yes
d)Holding following transactions:24,245

Johannesburg

19 March 2020

Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire