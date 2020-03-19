Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 19
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
AIM Code: PAF
JSE Code: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
(Pan African Resources or the Company)
DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
|Paul van Heerden
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
|Prescribed Officer - Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Company name:
|Pan African Resources PLC
|b)
|LEI:
|213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s), volume(s) and date(s) of trade(s):
|14,245 at R2.23 - 13 March 2020
10,000 at R1.99 - 19 March 2020
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|R51,666.35
|e)
|Place of the transaction:
|Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:
|a)
|Nature and extent of interest of executive:
|Direct Beneficial
|b)
|On-market or off-market:
|On-market
|c)
|Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:
|Yes
|d)
|Holding following transactions:
|24,245
Johannesburg
19 March 2020
Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
