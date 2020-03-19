On March 23, 2020, the following new government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list. Additional amount to the listed debt securities: Securities ISIN code LV0000550101 Issuer short name LVG Securities maturity date 20.03.2022 Face value of one security EUR 1 000 Minimum tradable nominal amount EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 45 000 Order book short name* LVGB000022A Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.000% * fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.