Energy Companies Choose PressRelease.com to Reach Industry Media Contacts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / ??The cost-effective distribution options offered by PressRelease.com are helping companies in energy and energy infrastructure save up to 20% off PR distribution costs while reaching key media contacts, grow brand awareness, drive increased web traffic, and increase sales.

Through easy regulatory compliance and adherence to strict SEC guidelines, PressRelease.com makes it a seamless process to share impactful stories that help energy companies effectively distribute company news and announcements.

"We're excited to be working with energy companies across the map, whether they're involved in production or infrastructure," says Erik Rohrmann, COO at PressRelease.com. "It's important for these kinds of companies to connect with the people that benefit from all the great work that they're doing through recent news, company announcements or any other events they'd like to share."

A strategic alliance with industry veterans including Newswire and Accesswire, in addition to the recent expansion of its global financial distribution network have enabled PressRelease.com to help businesses grow their potential audience and expand their reach.

Energy companies can distribute to networks including Newswire, Yahoo! Finance, and Associated Press, sharing their impactful stories with new audiences that often result in increased website traffic, public interest, and customer sales. International distribution offered by PressRelease.com helps companies both privately held and publicly traded to accelerate their value creation through establishing thought leadership, announcing milestones, highlighting key business metrics and introducing key executive personnel.

"We're happy to help showcase the true value that these energy companies provide people on a daily basis. Our recent partnerships and expanded network are just the beginning of what's to come in our efforts to provide the easiest, most cost-effective press release distribution service to businesses," adds Rohrmann.

PressRelease.com offers affordable regulatory compliant press release distribution for publicly traded companies looking to grow their reach in the new year. With PressRelease.com, publicly traded companies get distribution to leading technology media outlets, delivery to investor networks, and SEC-compliant disclosures.

PressRelease.com helps public companies save up to 30% on their global financial press releases by switching from other platforms like BusinessWire, GlobeNewswire, and EIN Presswire. For continued news updates of business services companies and or to learn more about saving up to 30% on regulatory-compliant press releases, visit PressRelease.com

About PressRelease.com

PressRelease.com provides simple, flexible, and cost-effective press release distribution services to public and private companies through the most comprehensive networks and media contacts. Through its strategic alliance with Newswire, PressRelease.com can now offer the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provided by Newswire to clients.

