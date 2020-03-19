Sectra's Cloud-based Medical Education Portal Enables Studies to Continue During COVID-19

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sapienza University of Rome is now using the digital teaching platform from the international medical imaging and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) to continue its doctor training remotely. This means that students can continue to receive a high-quality and interactive education despite the limitations brought about by the closing of educational institutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a relief for us to be able to use the Education Portal given the situation that we now find ourselves in with the spread of COVID-19. The cloud service provides us with the ability to access the clinical cases we use in our teaching, and students are able to continue their studies remotely now that all schools and universities are closed," says Dr. Rosemarie Heyn, Sapienza University of Rome.

The teaching platform, Sectra Education Portal, is a cloud-based service with which educational institutions can both store their own lectures based on clinical cases as well as access cases from other connected institutions. Cases are thereby readily available for both the teachers and the students and accessible from several different devices. From the classroom, this can mean via large interactive touch screens, or it can mean via laptops, tablets or other touch devices, used from anywhere. At the Sapienza University, the cloud portal will be used to allow medical students to continue to follow the syllabus in anatomy and prepare for the planned examinations at the end of the semester. The portal provides them with access to course material including such resources as CT and histopathological images from clinical patient cases.

"We are aware that this virus has created tremendous challenges in terms of our customers' ability to continue their operations. It is, however, extremely satisfying to see that our solutions can ease the situation to a certain extent and ensure that a part of this important educational program can continue," says Johan Carlegrim, General Manager, Medical Education business unit at Sectra.

