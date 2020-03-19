SpendEdge has been monitoring the global fleet management market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 17 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005489/en/

Read the 103-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Fleet Management Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Government organizations are updating their existing fleet management services which is serving as a major spend accelerator in the global fleet management market. Maintaining an in-house fleet management team entails immense complexities as well as is a costly proposition. This is motivating buyers to outsource these services which is acting as a major source of investments in this market. Meanwhile, driven by this demand, fleet management service providers are adopting technological advancements to boost their service delivery. They are leveraging big data analytical tools to optimize fleet operations and are also known to induct autonomous and hybrid vehicles in their fleet. This is boosting their acceptability among buyers and is resulting in impressive spend growth in the fleet management market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Fleet Management Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Service providers are staring at a major hike in their operational costs owing to the frequent fluctuations in fuel prices. They tend to compensate for this hike by increasing their service charges in the fleet management market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top fleet management service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

LeasePlan- Buyers must ensure that this service provider utilizes vehicle replacement cycles to calculate maintenance and depreciation-related costs associated with a vehicle on behalf of buyers. Vehicle replacement cycles enable end-users to follow safety measures and minimize operating costs. These are calculated after a certain mileage or specific years of use. Buyers should engage with service providers that offer analysis with respect to the fuel consumed as well as provide maintenance and repair services.

Donlen- Performing preventative maintenance regularly will help buyers achieve productivity and profitability. This makes it necessary for buyers to collaborate with this service provider to conduct regular scheduled preventive maintenance services. Performing preventive maintenance from time-to-time will help buyers sustain a highly operational fleet, which will reduce operation-related costs for buyers as well as service providers. Ineffective preventive maintenance will drive the additional cost incurred by buyers and an increase in downtime of the fleets.

Holman Enterprises- While exploring the feasibility of entering into a contract with this service provider, buyers must ensure its adoption of solutions for reducing fuel usage, as the fuel cost is one of the highest expenses incurred by buyers. To offset the fuel cost fluctuation, service providers are employing fuel-efficient methods such as implementing green fleet management.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the fleet management market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Fleet management market spend segmentation by region

Fleet management supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for fleet management service providers

Fleet management service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the fleet management market

Fleet management pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the fleet management market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Car Rental Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Travel Management Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005489/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us