SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on gaining visibility into $70 million of future purchases for a drinks brand. The case study highlights how the insights provided by our experts helped the soft drinks company to track purchase price variance for raw materials and manage transactional volumes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005491/en/

Project background

The company wanted to analyze transaction parameters impacting budgeting and cash flow. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to minimize frequent discrepancies between and contract and invoice prices.

The company wanted to minimize frequent discrepancies between and contract and invoice prices. Objective 2: They also wanted to track purchase price variance for different raw materials.

They also wanted to track purchase price variance for different raw materials. Interested in gaining comprehensive insights? Request a free demo to gain actionable insights to conduct purchase price variance analysis.

"Companies in the beverage industry must reduce operating costs, gain greater visibility into purchases, and monitor price variances to ensure profitability," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a multinational soft drinks company - tracked purchase price variance periodically. The solution offered helped them to:

Build business processes, manage large transactional volumes.

Gain visibility into $70 million of future purchases.

Are you looking for insights to track purchase price variance? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: The experts at SpendEdge analyzed procurement and manufacturing data of the client and provided deep dive insights to help the client develop a process to gain raw data from third-party manufacturers. They conducted purchase price variance analysis to compare the purchase order prices to internal price standards. This facilitated the client to reduce the over-spend, predict the cost of goods sold, and optimize product costs.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a soft drinks brand to identify purchases that had some variance to expected costs, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Global Catering Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

9 Challenges Facing Procurement in the Food and Beverage Industry

Supply Market Intelligence Helps a Leading Food and Beverage Industry Client Achieve an Annual Savings of $15 Million

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005491/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us