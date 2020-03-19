SpendEdge has been monitoring the global ferric chloride market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 million between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The Global Ferric Chloride Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Ferric chloride is extensively used as a reagent in the production of vinyl chloride for making PVC that is currently witnessing high demand. This is contributing to the spend growth in the global ferric chloride market to a significant extent. An increase in the demand for metals in the developed countries is resulting in high demand for ferric chloride that is used as a leaching agent in chloride hydrometallurgy for the extraction of metals from their ores.

The Top Ferric Chloride Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Production expenses for ferric chloride suppliers are poised for a sharp rise owing to the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials that are iron ore and hydrochloric acid. This will have an inflationary impact on buyers' procurement expenses in this market. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top ferric chloride suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Tessenderlo- Considering the dynamic nature of the market price, it is prudent of buyers to collaborate with this supplier in predicting market trends. This will help buyers to get useful insights about future prices and demand and supply of ferric chloride. It will allow buyers to procure ferric chloride in advance when prices surge, thus avoiding losses.

Kemira- Buyers are advised to implement the clean-sheet-based cost model that uses industry data to estimate this supplier's possible production costs. The production costs are calculated based on plant technology, scale, and utilization apart from energy, labor, and local raw material costs. This will provide buyers with an estimation of the total cost of production and production capabilities of suppliers, which will further help them in understanding the supplier's price flexibility. In addition, buyers can use the clean-sheet-based cost models while negotiating ferric chloride prices with suppliers in a transparent way, thus collaboratively reducing costs of ferric chloride.

Chemtrade Logistics- Forecasts of a rise in logistics costs due to the increase in diesel prices in the US and volatility in the price of raw materials pose significant price risks to buyers. This makes it imperative for buyers to enter into a contract with this supplier on a risk-sharing basis. Such a contract will involve a price-adjustment clause, wherein the base price of ferric chloride is adjusted if it goes beyond a specified limit. This will aid both buyers and suppliers during instances of sudden rise and fall of ferric chloride market prices.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Ferric chloride market spend segmentation by region

Ferric chloride supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for ferric chloride suppliers

Ferric chloride suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the ferric chloride market

Ferric chloride pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the ferric chloride market

