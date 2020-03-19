Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 Ticker-Symbol: KEM 
Tradegate
19.03.20
09:56 Uhr
8,375 Euro
+0,075
+0,90 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,165
8,240
16:19
8,170
8,230
16:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KEMIRA
KEMIRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KEMIRA OYJ8,375+0,90 %
TESSENDERLO GROUP SA19,620+2,72 %