A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005502/en/

Infiniti's industry experts explain how healthcare organizations can better prepare to capture value from health care innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing need for accountability, health care quality and patient-centered care are fueling the demand for health care innovation. Health care innovation is crucial to solving some critical challenges in patient care as well as operational efficiency. However, a recent survey by Infiniti's healthcare industry experts state that less than 30% of providers across the globe are mature in their ability to access, integrate, and analyze healthcare data from diverse sources. This is primarily because most of them see health care innovation as highly challenging to implement and often are unsure as to where they should begin. In their latest article, experts at Infiniti Research describes some key strategies that can help organizations demystify the process of health care innovation and ensure a smooth transition.

Transforming health care delivery into a system that is more value-based and patient-centric will require a commitment to change, whether it's a radical innovation, incremental innovation. Request a free proposal for insights on how your organization can prepare for health care innovation in the long run.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005502/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us