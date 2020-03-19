Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market penetration strategy. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market penetration strategy helped a remote patient monitoring services provider improve patient care, reduce readmissions, improve patient data management and reporting, and manage back-end logistics operations.

The remote patient monitoring market is on a new wave of change and transformation. Increasing development in wireless technology, rising implementation rate of remote patient monitoring devices, and rising number of geriatric population are some of the major factors propelling the remote patient monitoring market growth. Despite the positive growth, data security issues, logistics hurdles, and stringent regulations are increasing challenges for companies operating in the remote patient monitoring market. To overcome major roadblocks to growth, remote patient monitoring services providers are in the need to embrace emerging technologies to lay increased focus on efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity in their services.

Business ChallengeA remote patient monitoring services provider, based out of Italy, faced challenges in offering their patients convenient access to customer support. Also, the client faced difficulties in managing back-end shipping for remote patient monitoring devices. Besides, concerns related to data accuracy made it difficult for the company to increase access to care. Consequently, the client was losing its market share to competitors. They wanted to implement risk management approaches to tackle healthcare data breaches, improve patient data management, improve patient outcomes, implement a remote patient monitoring platform, and promote superior patient support. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market penetration solution.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market penetration strategy, risk assessment study, technology assessment, market assessment, and demand management study. The experts at Infiniti Research also adopted a collaborative approach with the active involvement of the client, particularly on criteria development for technology and partner shortlisting. Besides, our experts conducted a qualitative and quantitative analysis to derive deep insights into patient behavior and attitudes.

Business impact of the market penetration strategy for the remote patient monitoring services provider:

Improved patient care and reduced readmissions

Gained insights on the regulatory and competitive environment in the industry

Identified various remote patient monitoring technologies implemented by key market players and the main technology providers providing these solutions

Gained understanding of key market penetration success factors and the most attractive opportunities

Uncovered regulatory issues that may serve as a potential challenge

Devised a CDP (customer data platform) to aggregate and organize customer data across a variety of touchpoints

Devised a remote patient monitoring platform to offer their patients convenient access to customer support

Expanded logistical capabilities and ensured timely delivery of remote patient monitoring devices to concerned locations

Efficiently stored sheer amount of patient data

Identified security risks in advance and devised a risk management strategy to prevent healthcare data breaches

Increased access to care and reduced healthcare delivery costs

