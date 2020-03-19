Netherlands trade body Holland Solar has asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy for an extension of grid-connection deadlines for solar projects being built under the SDE+ incentive program for large scale renewables. The association also urged Dutch municipalities to keep processing permits.Dutch PV association Holland Solar has urged the government to delay grid-connection deadlines for solar projects being developed under the SDE+ program for large scale renewables which should begin delivering power this year. The move has been made as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened across ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...