A group of Scientists in India has demonstrated a 20% increase in a PV system's energy yield through the use of mirror reflectors in the summer season. Though the technology is still far from being economically viable, the research shows that higher power yields can be reached without significantly affecting the module temperature.Researchers from India's National Institute of Technology, the Centre for Energy and Environmental Engineering and Shoolini University have developed a new modeling technique to enhance the output of a PV system using mirror reflectors. Using this model, the group ...

