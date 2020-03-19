Bitdefender Named a 'Strong Performer' in Enterprise Detection and Response, Q1 2020 Report by Independent Research Firm

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, has been named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 report based on its current offering, strategy and market presence.

In its vendor profile, Forrester states: "Bitdefender is the biggest EDR vendor you haven't considered but should have." The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 report says that, "Clients' praised not just the security performance of the product but also appreciated the management capabilities."

"Bitdefender is democratizing advanced security technologies by focusing on the prevention of early kill chain events and the delivery of automated remediation post-execution," Forrester writes in its evaluation. "This strategy, delivered through direct, OEM, and managed service channels, makes Bitdefender one of the biggest EDR vendors."

The independent analysis firm evaluated EDR vendors based on 14 criteria in a report designed to help security and risk professionals choose a vendor. The analysts selected Bitdefender as one of the 12 most significant.

Criteria used in Forrester's evaluation included "the strength of its current offering," as well as "the strength of the vendors' strategies" and it's "market presence," as determined by "each vendor's enterprise clients, deployed endpoints, and product line revenue."

In The Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security (CWS), Q4 2019, Bitdefender was named a "leader" and the report said Bitdefender "excels in database, user, and agent rollout management."

"We believe the recognition we receive in these Forrester reports stems from our commitment to not only maintaining the highest level of security in the world but also from our drive for simplicity and ease of operation," said Dragos Gavrilut, Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence Lab at Bitdefender. "These are chief among the factors that earn us awards and accolades in independent tests and evaluations year after year."

As further confirmation of Bitdefender's industry-wide leadership in terms of quality, the company has already earned this year multiple awards and achievements, including the "Best Protection for Corporate Users" award from independent security testing firm AV-TEST and a 100% score in AV-Comparatives' inaugural trials for Enhanced Real World Protection.

The Best Protection for Corporate Users award for Bitdefender, "Proves that it is documented as being the best the market currently has to offer in the fight against cyber attacks," AV-TEST said in explaining its award.

Meanwhile, Bitdefender's victory in testing by AV-Comparatives, the other world-leading independent testing institute, came after the company's technology was challenged by 15 different attacks, including targeted attacks, exploits and fileless threats, and beat every one.

Client praise has long been a feature of Bitdefender's EDR capabilities, as seen in a recent case study focused on Bitdefender client Esurance.

"GravityZone Ultra is the next step in security protection," said Lance Harris, Chief Information Security Officer, Esurance. "EDR makes detection more accurate and provides solid background on what's happening at the endpoint. This helps us decide how to respond- whether we quarantine, lock down, or delete files."

