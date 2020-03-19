The haircare market in Africa is poised to grow by USD 936.32 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural haircare products. In addition, the partnership of vendors with salons is anticipated to boost the growth of the haircare market in Africa.

Growing health concerns over the use of chemical products have resulted in a shift toward the use of natural haircare products among consumers. This is compelling many supply chains and haircare product manufacturers to expand their product portfolios with natural haircare products. For instance, Marini Naturals offers a wide range of haircare products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair growth oils, curling butter, curling gels, and moisturizing mist sprays. These are made of organic ingredients and essentials oils of tea tree, neem, castor, and peppermint. Therefore, the shift toward the use of natural haircare products is expected to fuel the growth of the haircare market in Africa during the forecast period.

Major Five Haircare Market Companies in Africa:

Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.

Amka Products (Pty) Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Home Care, Hair Care, and Personal Care. The company offers a wide range of haircare products. Some of its key offerings include JABU STONE, Easy Waves, MPL, Black Like Me, BLM, Sheen STRATE, Sofnfree, and Mera.

Combe Inc.

Combe Inc. operates its business through the Personal care segment. The company offers a wide range of haircare products. Some of its key offerings include Virtue and Control GX shampoo for men.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home care. The company offers a wide range of haircare products. GLISS Extra Volume and Gliss Oil Nutritive are some of its key offerings.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical, Medical devices, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of haircare products. Some of its key offerings include baby shampoo, Johnson and Johnson Pure Tissue Oil, and shampoo and conditioner.

L'Oréal SA

L'Oréal SA operates its business through segments such as Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. The company offers a wide range of haircare products. INSTANT RESURFACING SHAMPOO and BLOW-DRY CREAM are some of its key offerings.

Haircare market in Africa Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair color

Hair styling products

Other haircare products

Haircare market in Africa Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Haircare market in Africa Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Africa

