Augmentum Fintech Plc - Change of Auditor

Augmentum Fintech plc

("the Company")

19 March 2020

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that the Board has approved the appointment of BDO LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2020. This follows a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee. The firms who participated included the Company's previous auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. BDO LLP's appointment as auditor to the Company will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting to be held in September 2020.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has ceased to be the Company's auditor and has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with it ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.

