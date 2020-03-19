Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Lang & Schwarz
19.03.20
17:29 Uhr
14,610 Euro
+0,710
+5,11 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,490
14,730
17:30
17,390
17,470
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABB
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD14,610+5,11 %
BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD--