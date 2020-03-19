Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/03/2020) of GBP33.93m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/03/2020) of GBP18.10m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 86.79p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 81.92p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 102.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 18.10% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.17p 14500000 ZDP share price 104.00p Premium to NAV (4.74%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 18/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 53384 EQS News ID: 1002001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)