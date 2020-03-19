The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 19
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 18 March 2020 71.49p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 69.78p per ordinary share
19 March 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45