Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.1997 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 53421 EQS News ID: 1002097 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)