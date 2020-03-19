OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) Notice to the shareholders of Ossiam Lux - OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR 19-March-2020 / 16:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. OSSIAM LUX Société anonyme - Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B160071 (the "Company") NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF OSSIAM LUX - OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR Luxembourg, March 19th, 2020 Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is writing to you in your capacity as a shareholder of OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR (the "Merging Sub-Fund"). The Board proposes to merge the Merging Sub-Fund with the sub-fund OSSIAM IRL ICAV - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF (the "Receiving Sub-Fund") of OSSIAM IRL ICAV, an Irish undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (the "Receiving Fund"), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Merger"), in accordance with article 66 (4) of the amended law of 17 December 2010 on undertakings for collective investment (the "2010 Law"). The purpose of this letter is to provide you with details of the Merger and its implications for you as a shareholder of the Merging Sub-Fund. Shareholders will be separately convened to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund deciding on the Merger (the "Meeting"). Subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Shareholders"), the Merger will become effective on April 24, 2020 at midnight (CET) (or at any other date as may be proposed by the chairman at the meeting) (the "Effective Date"). 1. Rationale and Background of the Merger ***************************************** The Receiving Fund was incorporated in Ireland having its registered office at 70, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, and qualifies as an open-ended umbrella type Irish collective asset-management vehicle ("ICAV") and was established as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulation, 2011 (S.I. No. 352 of 2011) as amended (the "2011 Regulations"). The Company and the Receiving Fund are both managed by Ossiam, a French société à directoire et conseil de surveillance with a share capital of EUR 262,160, with its registered office at 6, place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France, and with registration number 512 855 958 RCS Paris. Ossiam is registered as a Société de Gestion de Portefeuille with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number GP10000016 and is authorised to act as a management company of UCITS. Ossiam is a subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers (formerly Natixis Global Asset Management), which is ultimately controlled by Natixis, Paris, France. The directors of the Company and the Receiving Fund have approved this merger proposal for the harmonization of its product range and provide more visibility to investors by gathering its sub-funds that embed ESG (Environment, Social Governance) criteria under Ossiam IRL ICAV. The Board therefore recommends that you vote in favour of the Merger at the Meeting. Shareholders who do not agree with the Merger may redeem their shares in the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Shares") without any redemption charge in accordance with section 4 "Terms of the Merger" below. 2. Possible impact of the Merger on the Shareholders **************************************************** The Merging Sub-Fund is part of a Luxembourg UCITS subject to the Law of 2010 whereas the Receiving Sub-Fund is part of an Irish UCITS subject to Part 2 of the Irish Collective Asset management Vehicles Act, 2015 and the 2011 Regulations, as amended. As from the Effective Date, Shareholders who do not redeem their shares before the relevant Cut-Off-Point (as defined below) will become shareholders of the Receiving Sub-Fund, and as such will become shareholders of an Irish UCITS. 2.1 Investment policy and related risks *************************************** The Receiving Sub-Fund's investment policy and risks are substantially the same as those of the Merging Sub-Fund. The Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Fund are both index trackers, which primarily invest through physical replication in all or part of the equity securities comprised in the US ESG Minimum Variance Index NR (the "Index") and in substantially the same weights as in the Index. The Index is a total return index (net dividends reinvested) expressed in USD, calculated and published by Solactive AG. The Merger will not have any impact on the portfolio of the Merging Sub-Fund and it will hence not be necessary to rebalance the portfolio of the Merging Sub-Fund for the purpose of the Merger. The key differences between the Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Sub-Fund can be summarised as follows: The Merging Sub-Fund may use derivatives for hedging and investment purposes and enter into securities lending and borrowing transactions as well as repurchase agreement transactions whereas the Receiving Sub-Fund may not use financial derivative instruments and may not have any exposure to repurchase agreements, stock-lending transactions or total return swaps. 2.2 Dealing deadline and service providers ****************************************** Dealing deadline The applicable deadline for subscriptions or redemptions on the primary market in respect of the Merging Sub-Fund is 4:15 p.m. (Luxembourg time) on each Dealing Day (as defined in the Company's prospectus) whereas the applicable deadline for subscriptions or redemptions on the primary market in respect of the Receiving Sub-Fund is 3:00 p.m. (Irish time) on each Dealing Day (as defined in the Receiving Fund's supplement). Service providers The various service providers in charge of the administration, registrar and transfer agency functions as well as depositary functions of the Company and the Receiving Fund are not identical: - The Company's administrator, registrar and transfer agent is State Street Bank International GmbH, Luxembourg Branch with registered office at 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg whereas the Receiving Fund's administrator, registrar and transfer agent is BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC with registered office at One Dockland Central Guild Street, IFSC, Dublin 1, Ireland. - The Company's depositary is State Street Bank International GmbH, Luxembourg Branch, with registered office at 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg whereas the Receiving Fund's depositary is The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch with registered office at Riverside Two, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2, Ireland. 2.3 Fees and Expenses ********************* The table below provides an overview of the charges applicable to the Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Sub-Fund. Share classes of UCITS ETF 1C UCITS ETF 1C UCITS ETF 1D the Merging Fund (USD) (EUR) (USD) Ongoing charges1 0.65% 0.65% 0.65% Share classes of 1A (USD) 1A (EUR) 1D (USD) the Receiving Sub-Fund* TER2 0.65% 0.65% 0.65% 1 Ongoing charges include all expenses of the Merging Sub-Fund, including (but not limited to) fees payable to the Management Company, the Depositary and the Administrative Agent but excluding transaction costs. 2 The total expense ratio which includes the ordinary operating and administrative expenses of the Receiving Sub-Fund including (but not limited to) Directors', auditors', legal advisors', Administrator's, Depositary's, sub-custodian's, Index Providers' and other service providers' fees and expenses as well as the annual management and advisory fee. For a detailed description of the applicable fees in the Receiving Sub-Fund, please refer to section "Fees and Expenses" of the Receiving Fund's prospectus and supplement. 2.4 Tax impact ************** The Merger will not subject the Merging Sub-Fund or the Receiving Sub-Fund to taxation in Luxembourg at entity level. Individual investors may however be subject to taxation in their tax domiciles or other jurisdictions where they pay taxes. As tax laws differ widely from country to country, we recommend that you consult your tax advisers as to the tax implications of the Merger specific to your individual case. 3. Shareholder's Rights *********************** Upon the Effective Date, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the Meeting, all Shareholders who have not requested redemption of their Shares in the Merging Sub-Fund will receive the same number of shares in the Receiving Sub-Fund that they currently hold in the Merging Sub-Fund (details of the shares you will receive in the Receiving Sub-Fund are set out in the table below): Merging ISIN-code Receiving ISIN-code Sub-Fund Sub-Fund

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)