OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF (USMV) Notice to the shareholders of Ossiam Lux - OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR 19-March-2020 / 16:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. OSSIAM LUX Société anonyme - Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 49 Avenue J.F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B160071 (the "Company") NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF OSSIAM LUX - OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR Luxembourg, March 19th, 2020 Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is writing to you in your capacity as a shareholder of OSSIAM LUX - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR (the "Merging Sub-Fund"). The Board proposes to merge the Merging Sub-Fund with the sub-fund OSSIAM IRL ICAV - Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF (the "Receiving Sub-Fund") of OSSIAM IRL ICAV, an Irish undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities (the "Receiving Fund"), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Merger"), in accordance with article 66 (4) of the amended law of 17 December 2010 on undertakings for collective investment (the "2010 Law"). The purpose of this letter is to provide you with details of the Merger and its implications for you as a shareholder of the Merging Sub-Fund. Shareholders will be separately convened to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund deciding on the Merger (the "Meeting"). Subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Shareholders"), the Merger will become effective on April 24, 2020 at midnight (CET) (or at any other date as may be proposed by the chairman at the meeting) (the "Effective Date"). 1. Rationale and Background of the Merger ***************************************** The Receiving Fund was incorporated in Ireland having its registered office at 70, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, and qualifies as an open-ended umbrella type Irish collective asset-management vehicle ("ICAV") and was established as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulation, 2011 (S.I. No. 352 of 2011) as amended (the "2011 Regulations"). The Company and the Receiving Fund are both managed by Ossiam, a French société à directoire et conseil de surveillance with a share capital of EUR 262,160, with its registered office at 6, place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France, and with registration number 512 855 958 RCS Paris. Ossiam is registered as a Société de Gestion de Portefeuille with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number GP10000016 and is authorised to act as a management company of UCITS. Ossiam is a subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers (formerly Natixis Global Asset Management), which is ultimately controlled by Natixis, Paris, France. The directors of the Company and the Receiving Fund have approved this merger proposal for the harmonization of its product range and provide more visibility to investors by gathering its sub-funds that embed ESG (Environment, Social Governance) criteria under Ossiam IRL ICAV. The Board therefore recommends that you vote in favour of the Merger at the Meeting. Shareholders who do not agree with the Merger may redeem their shares in the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Shares") without any redemption charge in accordance with section 4 "Terms of the Merger" below. 2. Possible impact of the Merger on the Shareholders **************************************************** The Merging Sub-Fund is part of a Luxembourg UCITS subject to the Law of 2010 whereas the Receiving Sub-Fund is part of an Irish UCITS subject to Part 2 of the Irish Collective Asset management Vehicles Act, 2015 and the 2011 Regulations, as amended. As from the Effective Date, Shareholders who do not redeem their shares before the relevant Cut-Off-Point (as defined below) will become shareholders of the Receiving Sub-Fund, and as such will become shareholders of an Irish UCITS. 2.1 Investment policy and related risks *************************************** The Receiving Sub-Fund's investment policy and risks are substantially the same as those of the Merging Sub-Fund. The Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Fund are both index trackers, which primarily invest through physical replication in all or part of the equity securities comprised in the US ESG Minimum Variance Index NR (the "Index") and in substantially the same weights as in the Index. The Index is a total return index (net dividends reinvested) expressed in USD, calculated and published by Solactive AG. The Merger will not have any impact on the portfolio of the Merging Sub-Fund and it will hence not be necessary to rebalance the portfolio of the Merging Sub-Fund for the purpose of the Merger. The key differences between the Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Sub-Fund can be summarised as follows: The Merging Sub-Fund may use derivatives for hedging and investment purposes and enter into securities lending and borrowing transactions as well as repurchase agreement transactions whereas the Receiving Sub-Fund may not use financial derivative instruments and may not have any exposure to repurchase agreements, stock-lending transactions or total return swaps. 2.2 Dealing deadline and service providers ****************************************** Dealing deadline The applicable deadline for subscriptions or redemptions on the primary market in respect of the Merging Sub-Fund is 4:15 p.m. (Luxembourg time) on each Dealing Day (as defined in the Company's prospectus) whereas the applicable deadline for subscriptions or redemptions on the primary market in respect of the Receiving Sub-Fund is 3:00 p.m. (Irish time) on each Dealing Day (as defined in the Receiving Fund's supplement). Service providers The various service providers in charge of the administration, registrar and transfer agency functions as well as depositary functions of the Company and the Receiving Fund are not identical: - The Company's administrator, registrar and transfer agent is State Street Bank International GmbH, Luxembourg Branch with registered office at 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg whereas the Receiving Fund's administrator, registrar and transfer agent is BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC with registered office at One Dockland Central Guild Street, IFSC, Dublin 1, Ireland. - The Company's depositary is State Street Bank International GmbH, Luxembourg Branch, with registered office at 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg whereas the Receiving Fund's depositary is The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch with registered office at Riverside Two, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2, Ireland. 2.3 Fees and Expenses ********************* The table below provides an overview of the charges applicable to the Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Sub-Fund. Share classes of UCITS ETF 1C UCITS ETF 1C UCITS ETF 1D the Merging Fund (USD) (EUR) (USD) Ongoing charges1 0.65% 0.65% 0.65% Share classes of 1A (USD) 1A (EUR) 1D (USD) the Receiving Sub-Fund* TER2 0.65% 0.65% 0.65% 1 Ongoing charges include all expenses of the Merging Sub-Fund, including (but not limited to) fees payable to the Management Company, the Depositary and the Administrative Agent but excluding transaction costs. 2 The total expense ratio which includes the ordinary operating and administrative expenses of the Receiving Sub-Fund including (but not limited to) Directors', auditors', legal advisors', Administrator's, Depositary's, sub-custodian's, Index Providers' and other service providers' fees and expenses as well as the annual management and advisory fee. For a detailed description of the applicable fees in the Receiving Sub-Fund, please refer to section "Fees and Expenses" of the Receiving Fund's prospectus and supplement. 2.4 Tax impact ************** The Merger will not subject the Merging Sub-Fund or the Receiving Sub-Fund to taxation in Luxembourg at entity level. Individual investors may however be subject to taxation in their tax domiciles or other jurisdictions where they pay taxes. As tax laws differ widely from country to country, we recommend that you consult your tax advisers as to the tax implications of the Merger specific to your individual case. 3. Shareholder's Rights *********************** Upon the Effective Date, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the Meeting, all Shareholders who have not requested redemption of their Shares in the Merging Sub-Fund will receive the same number of shares in the Receiving Sub-Fund that they currently hold in the Merging Sub-Fund (details of the shares you will receive in the Receiving Sub-Fund are set out in the table below): Merging ISIN-code Receiving ISIN-code Sub-Fund Sub-Fund

OSSIAM LUX - UCITS ETF 1C OSSIAM IRL ICAV - 1A (USD) Ossiam US (USD) Ossiam US Minimum Minimum Variance ESG NR Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF IE00BHNGHW42 LU0599612412 OSSIAM LUX - UCITS ETF 1C OSSIAM IRL ICAV - 1A (EUR) Ossiam US (EUR) Ossiam US Minimum Minimum Variance ESG NR Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF IE00BHNGHX58 LU0599612685 OSSIAM LUX - UCITS ETF 1D OSSIAM IRL ICAV - 1D (USD) Ossiam US (USD) Ossiam US Minimum Minimum Variance ESG NR Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF IE00BHNGHY65 LU1100236006 For the avoidance of doubt, Shareholders will continue to hold shares in a regulated investment company and will benefit from the general safeguards applicable to UCITS pursuant to the Directive 2009/65/EU. Further, Shareholders may continue to participate and exercise their voting rights in shareholder meetings, request redemption and conversion of their shares on any Dealing Day as set out in the Receiving Fund's prospectus. Please refer to Appendix I for the principal differences between the Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Sub-Fund as disclosed in their respective prospectuses. 4. Terms of the Merger ********************** The Merger is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Meeting. Shareholders will be separately convened to the and informed of the outcome of the Meeting and whether the Merger will proceed. Shareholders should note that no new subscriptions of shares or redemptions (without any redemption charge) in the Merging Sub-Fund will be accepted after April 20, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. (CET), (the "Cut-Off Point"). The Board and the board of directors of the Receiving Fund agree to reduce the five working day period mentioned in article 73 (1) of the 2010 Law between the expiration of the right of the shareholders to request redemption of their shares free of charge and the Effective Date to three working days as both parties agree that, operationally five working days are not necessary to complete the Merger in an orderly fashion due to the portfolio of the Merging Sub-Fund being sufficiently liquid so that no rebalancing will therefore be required prior to the Effective Date. Shareholders who do not agree to the contemplated Merger may redeem their Shares up until the Cut-Off Point (without any redemption charge) and dealing in the Merging Sub-Fund will be suspended thereafter. Shareholders who vote against the Merger or who abstain from voting at the Meeting should note that if they do not make use of the above redemption right, they will automatically take part in the Merger if the latter is eventually approved by the Meeting. After the Effective Date all deal requests must be transmitted to the administrator of the Receiving Fund, BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC and settlement of any transactions must be made in accordance with the provisions of the prospectus of the Receiving Fund. On the Effective Date, all outstanding assets and liabilities (the "Assets") of the Merging Sub-Fund will be transferred to the Receiving Sub-Fund. The Merging Sub-Fund will have accrued sums required to cover known liabilities. The Assets of the Merging Sub-Fund will be valued in accordance with the valuation principles contained in the Merging Sub-Fund's prospectus and its articles of incorporation on the Effective Date. The outstanding liabilities generally comprise fees and expenses due but not paid, as reflected in the assets of the Merging Sub-Fund. Any additional liabilities accruing after the Effective Date will be borne by the Receiving Sub-Fund. The legal, advisory and administrative costs associated with the preparation and the completion of the Merger will be borne by the Company's and the Receiving Fund's management company, Ossiam. The total value of the shares the Shareholders will receive in the Receiving Sub-Fund will correspond to the total value of the Shares the Shareholders held in the Merging Sub-Fund. Shareholders will receive the same number of shares in the Receiving Sub-Fund as they had previously held in the Merging Sub-Fund. The share exchange ratio will be 1:1. Following the Merger, shares in the Merging Sub-Fund will be cancelled and Shareholders will be issued shares of the Receiving Sub-Fund, which will be issued without charge and in registered form. 5. Additional Information ************************* Anti-money laundering requirements ********************************** The anti-money laundering requirements for the Receiving Fund will remain broadly the same as the Merging Fund. However, Shareholders may be required to provide shareholder verification and other additional documentation to BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC in its capacity as transfer agent to the Receiving Fund. Data Protection Shareholders and their representative(s) (including, without limitation, legal representatives and authorised signatories), employees, directors, officers, trustees, settlors, their shareholders and/or unitholders, nominees and/or ultimate beneficial owner(s), as applicable (the "Data Subjects") are informed that all of the information and documentation they have provided in the context of the related investments in the Merging Sub-Fund (the "Information") will need to be disclosed and transferred to the administrator, registrar and transfer agent, the depositary and other service providers of OSSIAM IRL ICAV (the "Recipients") for the purpose of carrying out the Merger. The transfer of the Information will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC (the "General Data Protection Regulation"), as well as any law or regulation relating to the protection of personal data applicable to them, and as such laws and regulations may be modified or complemented from time to time (together the "Data Protection Legislation"). The Information includes information, required in the context of the Merger, on the Data Subjects' shareholding in the Merging Sub-Fund, including account opening information and information included in the register of shareholders and other personal data, which is currently maintained and/or processed by the Recipients of OSSIAM LUX. Insofar as Information is not provided by the Data Subjects themselves (i.e. when it includes information concerning other data subjects), Shareholders who are not natural persons, represent and warrant to (i) adequately inform any such other data subject about the processing of their Information and their related rights (as well as how to exercise them) as applicable, in accordance with this notice and the Data Protection Legislation requirements and, (ii) where necessary and appropriate, obtain in advance any consent that may be required for the processing of the Information of such other data subjects in accordance with the requirements of the Data Protection Legislation. Any consent so obtained shall be documented in writing and made available on demand. Shareholders are informed that further (updated) information relating to the processing of the Information may be provided or made available, on an ongoing basis, through additional documentation and/or, through any other communications channels, including electronic communication means, such as electronic mail, internet/intranet websites, portals or platform, as deemed appropriate to allow the Recipients to comply with their information obligations according to the Data Protection Legislation. Listing ******* Shareholders should note that the share classes of the Merging Sub-Fund will be delisted from the Listing Stock Exchange and that the last trading day on each stock exchange will be on April 20, 2020. The share classes of the Receiving Sub-Fund will be listed after the Effective Date. Availability of Documents ************************* Copies of the report of the approved statutory auditor relating to the Merger, the KIID of the Receiving Sub-Fund and the merger proposal may be obtained free of charge upon request at the registered office of the Company and the Receiving Fund and from the following website www.ossiam.com [1]. Contact information If you have any questions or concerns about the Merger, please contact a client service representative either via email at info@ossiam.com or via telephone on +33 1 84 79 42 70. Yours faithfully, The Board ......... APPENDIX I COMPARISON OF KEY FEATURES OF OSSIAM LUX - OSSIAM US Minimum Variance ESG NR (THE "MERGING SUB-FUND") AND OSSIAM IRL ICAV - OSSIAM US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF (THE "RECEIVING SUB-FUND") Shareholders are invited to refer to the prospectus of OSSIAM LUX and the prospectus/supplement of OSSIAM IRL ICAV for more information on the respective features of OSSIAM LUX - OSSIAM US Minimum Variance ESG NR and OSSIAM IRL ICAV - OSSIAM US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF. PRODUCT FEATURES MERGING SUB-FUND RECEIVING

SUB-FUND Name OSSIAM LUX - OSSIAM US Minimum OSSIAM IRL Variance ESG NR ICAV - OSSIAM US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF Reference Currency USD USD / Base currency I. Investment ObjectiveS and Policies AND RELATED RISKS Investment Objective The Fund's The objective is objective of to replicate, the Sub-Fund before the is to Fund's fees replicate, and expenses, before the the Sub-Fund's performance of fees and the US ESG expenses, Minimum the Variance Index performance NR closing of the Index level. (or such other index determined by the Directors from time to time as being able The US ESG to track Minimum substantiall Variance Index y the same NR (the "Index market as ") is a total the Index). return index (net dividends reinvested) expressed in For a USD, detailed calculated and description published by of the Solactive AG Index, see (the "Index the section Provider"). entitled For a detailed "Description description of of the the Index, see Index" section below. "Description of the Index". The anticipated level of tracking error in normal conditions is 0.50% over a one-year period. Investment Policy In order to The achieve its investment investment policy of objective, the the Sub-Fund Fund will is to primarily replicate invest, the through performance physical of the Index replication, (or such in all or part other index of the equity determined securities by the comprised in Directors the index and from time to in time as substantially being able the same to track weights as in substantiall the Index. y the same market as the Index and which is considered by the Directors to be an Alternatively, appropriate the Fund may index for with due the Sub-Fund regard to the to track, in best interest accordance of its with the Shareholders Prospectus) use index as closely swaps with the as possible, objective of regardless gaining of whether exposure to the Index the Index level rises through or falls, synthetic while replication. seeking to In this minimise as method, the far as Fund will possible the invest in a tracking portfolio of error equities between the and/or fixed Sub-Fund's income performance securities and that of listed in OECD the Index. countries Any issued by determinatio governments, n by the public or Directors private that the companies, the Sub-Fund performance of should which will be replicate exchanged another against the index at any performance of time shall the Index be subject through swap to the agreements provision of with a swap reasonable counterparty. notice to This method Shareholders implies a to enable counterparty any risk as Shareholders described in who wish to the below Risk do so to and Reward redeem their Profile. The Shares prior net asset to value per implementati Share of the on of this Fund will change and therefore the increase (or Supplement decrease) will be according to updated the evolution accordingly. of the Index. At the time of the purchase, these fixed income securities will be rated investment In order to grade, taking seek to into account achieve this that, in the investment event of fixed objective, income the

securities Investment downgrade, the Manager will Fund may hold aim to sub-investment replicate grade the Index by securities holding all only on an or part of ancillary the Index basis (i.e. Securities rated lower in a similar than BBB- by proportion Standard & to their Poor's or weighting in lower than the Index. Baa3 by The Sub-Fund Moody's or, if may hold unrated, then only part of deemed to be the Index so by the Securities Management where full Company). The replication counterparty of the Index to the swaps is not will be a reasonably first class practical financial (for example institution as a result that of the non specializes in significant this type of weight or transaction. the The Fund may illiquidity also enter of certain into multiple securities swap within the agreements Index) or with multiple where it is swap not possible counterparties to comply with the same with the characteristic constraints s as described previously below under described. In "Index case of Methodology" synthetic . replication, an index license contract may exist between the swap counterparty (ies) and the The index securities provider; in which the therefore, Sub-Fund licensing fees invests will may be be primarily included in listed or the swap traded on costs. Recognised Markets globally in accordance with the limits set out in the UCITS The Fund may, Regulations. with due The Sub-Fund regard to the shall at all best interest times invest of its at least 60% Shareholders, its Net decide to Asset Value switch in equities partially or or rights totally from issued by one of the companies above having their described registered policies to office in the other OECD (i.e. countries. synthetic The Sub-Fund replication may hold vs. physical ancillary replication). liquid assets (deposits, commercial paper and short term commercial paper) In both subject to replication the limits strategies, and the Fund shall restrictions be permanently of the UCITS invested for a Regulations. minimum of 60% in equities or rights issued by companies The Base having their Currency of registered the Sub-Fund office in OECD is the US countries. Dollar. In addition The Sub-Fund and on an will not use ancillary FDI and will basis, the not have any Fund may use exposure to other repurchase derivatives agreements, for hedging stock-lendin and investment g purposes and transactions enter into or total securities return lending and swaps. borrowing transactions as well as repurchase agreement transactions, as described under "Use of Derivatives, Special Investment and Hedging Techniques" in the Prospectus. The Reference Currency of the Fund is the US Dollar. Synthetic Risk and 5 5 Reward Indicator Investor Profile / Profile of a The Sub-Fund The Sub-Fund Typical Investor is opened to is opened to all investors. all The investors recommended and may be investment suitable for horizon is 5 investor years. looking to take a diversified exposure to US equities. The recommended investment horizon is 5 years.

Listing Stock Exchange The UCITS ETF The 1A (USD) 1C (USD) share share class class is will be listed on listed on London Stock London Stock Exchange, SIX Exchange and Swiss Exchange SIX Swiss and Luxembourg Exchange. Stock Exchange. The 1A (EUR) share class The UCITS ETF will be 1C (EUR) share listed on class is Deutsche listed on Boerse, Deutsche Euronext Boerse, Paris, Borsa Euronext Italiana and Paris, Borsa SIX Swiss Italiana, SIX Exchange. Swiss Exchange and Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The 1D (USD) share class will be listed on The UCITS ETF SIX Swiss 1D (USD) share Exchange. class is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Indicative NAV The Indicative The Net Asset Indicative Value of UCITS Net Asset ETF 1C (USD), Value of the UCITS ETF 1C Share (EUR) and Classes is UCITS ETF 1D calculated (USD) Shares on a real is calculated time basis on a real time by Euronext basis by Paris as Euronext Paris described in according to the the last known Prospectus. net asset It can be value of the accessed on Fund and to www.euronext the current .com. performance of the Index. It can be accessed on www.euronext.c om. Dealing Day Any business A Business day in Day, other Luxembourg on than, in which the relation to index a Sub Fund's attributable investments, to the a day on relevant which any Sub-Fund is available and provided that no more than a exchange or residual market on portion of the which a underlying substantial markets which portion of compose the the relevant index are Sub Fund's closed except investments as otherwise (or the determined by investments the Board of to which a Directors on a Sub Fund is case by case exposed) is basis. traded, is closed, unless otherwise specified in the Relevant Supplement. When dealings on any such exchange or market are restricted or suspended, the Management Company may, in consideratio n of prevailing market conditions or other relevant factors, determine whether such Business Day shall be a Calculation Day or not and, if not, shall publish such determinatio n on the Website. Settlement Maximum Delay Appropriate for Settlement cleared of subscription Redemptions: 3 monies must Business Days. be received by 2 Business Days after the relevant Dealing Day, or such later date as may be determined by the ICAV and notified to prospective investors from time to time. Distribution policy Accumulating Investors in Shares a Sub-Fund identified by are entitled the inclusion to their of a C in share of the their name relevant capitalize all Sub-Fund's their income and earnings. The net realised Shareholders gains on its may however, investments. upon proposal Each of the Board Sub-Fund

of Directors, typically elect to issue earns income dividends to in the form Shareholders of dividends of any Fund from stocks, holding interest accumulating from debt Shares as well securities. as for Each Shareholders Sub-Fund of any Fund realises holding capital distributing gains or Shares. losses whenever it sells securities. Depending on the underlying market, if Distributing there are Shares capital identified by gains, the the inclusion Sub-Fund may of a D in be subject their name to a capital make periodic gains tax in distributions that in the form of underlying cash, as market. decided by the Shareholders upon proposal of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors may Each declare Sub-Fund may interim have either dividends. Accumulating Share Classes or Distributing Share Classes or both. In any event, no distribution may be made if, as a result, the net asset With respect value of the to the SICAV would Accumulating fall below Share EUR 1,250,000 Classes in . all Sub-Funds, the Directors have determined to accumulate For all net subscriptions investment on the primary income and market, net realised Shareholders capital when gains completing the attributable subscription to such form may Accumulating decide to Share declare Classes and dividends in therefore do the form of not intend additional to declare Shares and a dividends in residual respect of amount of Shares in cash. such Share Dividends not Classes. claimed within five years of distribution will be forfeited and revert to the relevant Fund. No interest Pursuant to shall be paid the on dividends Instrument that have not of been claimed. Incorporatio n, the Directors may declare dividends, in respect of Shares in any Distributing Share Class out of net income (including dividend and interest income) and/or capital. Dividends paid out of capital are designed to a return or withdrawal of part of a Shareholder' s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Unless otherwise specified in relation to any particular Distributing Class in the Relevant Supplement, when available, it is intended that dividends will be declared and paid annually or at any time as decided by the Directors. Subject to income being

available for distribution , the Directors may also decide to declare and pay interim dividends in relation to any of the Distributing Classes. All Shares in issue in a Distributing Class on any date on on which the Directors determine to declare a dividend in respect of such Distributing Class will be eligible for such dividend. Dividends remaining unclaimed six years after the dividend record date will be forfeited and will accrue for the benefit of the relevant Sub-Fund. Dividends will be paid by wire transfer in accordance with the bank account details nominated by the Shareholder on the subscription application form unless the Shareholder shall have elected that dividends otherwise payable in cash be automaticall y re-invested in further Shares in the relevant Distributing Class. Dividends paid in cash will be paid in the class currency of the relevant Distributing Class. The distribution policy of any Sub-Fund or of any Share Class may be changed by the Directors, upon reasonable notice to Shareholders of that Sub-Fund or Share Class as the case may be and, in such circumstance s, the distribution policies will be disclosed in an updated Prospectus and/or the Relevant Supplement. II. Share classes, Invesments requirements and fees Share Classes - UCITS ETF 1C - 1A (USD) (USD) - 1A (EUR) - UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) - 1D (USD) - UCITS ETF 1D (USD) Minimum Subscription Amount $1,000,000 for $1,000,000 UCITS ETF 1C for 1A (USD) (USD) shares. shares. EUR 1,000,000 EUR 1,000,0 for UCITS ETF 00 for 1A 1C (EUR) (EUR) shares. shares. $1,000,000 for $1,000,000 UCITS ETF 1D for 1D (USD) (USD) shares. shares. Minimum Redemption Amount $1,000,000 for $1,000,000 UCITS ETF 1C for 1A (USD) (USD) shares. shares. EUR 1,000,000 EUR 1,000,0 for UCITS ETF 00 for 1A 1C (EUR) (EUR) shares. shares. $1,000,000 for $1,000,000 UCITS ETF 1D for 1D (USD) (USD) shares. shares Subscription Fee Maximum Sales Maximum of Charge: 3% 3.00% of the Net Asset Value per Share multiplied by the number of Shares being created. Duties and

Charges: Maximum 1 % Maximum Replication Charge for Subscriptions: 1% Redemption Fee Maximum Maximum of Redemption 3.00% of the charge: 3% Net Asset Value per Share multiplied by the number of Shares being redeemed. Duties and Charges: Maximum 1 % Maximum Replication Charge for Redemptions: 1% Fractional Shares No No Ongoing charges / TER 0.65% 0.65% iii. Service Providers Management Company Ossiam Ossiam 6, place de la 6, place de Madeleine la Madeleine F-75008 Paris F-75008 Paris Depositary State Street The Bank of Bank New York International Mellon GmbH, SA/NV, Luxembourg Dublin Branch Branch 49, Avenue Riverside J.F. Kennedy, Two, Sir L-1855 John Luxembourg, Rogerson's Grand-Duchy of Quay, Grand Luxembourg Canal Dock, Dublin 2, , Ireland Administrative and Domiciliary State Street BNY Mellon Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent Bank Fund International Services GmbH, (Ireland) Luxembourg DAC Branch One Dockland 49, Avenue Central J.F. Kennedy, Guild Street L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg IFSC Dublin 1, Ireland Auditor Deloitte Audit Deloitte S.à.r.l. (Ireland) 560, rue de 29, Neudorf Earlsfort Terrace L-2220 Luxembourg Dublin 2 Grand Duchy of Ireland Luxembourg ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: PNM TIDM: USMV LEI Code: 5493008ONDX4OB46PS90 Sequence No.: 53434 EQS News ID: 1002025 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=efbe84ca70a119d4291864cb97168a8f&application_id=1002025&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

